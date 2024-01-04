The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Cleveland State matchup in this article.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-4.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-5.5) 163.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Wright State has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 10 out of the Raiders' 13 games have hit the over.

Cleveland State has put together an 8-4-2 ATS record so far this season.

In the Vikings' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

