The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game airs on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 165.5.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -4.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 12 games this season, Wright State and its opponents have gone over 165.5 points.

Wright State has an average total of 163.1 in its matchups this year, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders are 4-8-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland State has put together a 9-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-8-0 mark of Wright State.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 7 58.3% 83.5 160.2 79.6 149.7 156.8 Cleveland State 1 7.1% 76.7 160.2 70.1 149.7 143.5

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders put up 83.5 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 70.1 the Vikings give up.

Wright State has a 4-8 record against the spread and a 6-8 record overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-8-0 1-4 9-3-0 Cleveland State 9-5-0 4-0 7-7-0

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits

Wright State Cleveland State 4-2 Home Record 8-0 0-5 Away Record 2-5 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 78 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 5-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

