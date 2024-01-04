Thursday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) at Truist Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Youngstown State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Truist Arena

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Northern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-1.4)

Youngstown State (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Northern Kentucky has gone 6-5-0 against the spread, while Youngstown State's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. A total of seven out of the Norse's games this season have hit the over, and five of the Penguins' games have gone over. Northern Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games, while Youngstown State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.5 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per contest (136th in college basketball).

Youngstown State pulls down 40.8 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 33.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Youngstown State hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.6% from deep (183rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.0%.

Youngstown State has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (242nd in college basketball).

