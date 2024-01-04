The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Kentucky (-1.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Kentucky (-1.5) 147.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Youngstown State has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Penguins have been an underdog by 1 point or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Northern Kentucky has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Norse games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

