The New York Knicks (19-15) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 119 - Knicks 111

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)

76ers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-7.6)

76ers (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.9

The 76ers (23-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 69.7% of the time, 16.8% more often than the Knicks (18-16-0) this season.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 63.6% of the time this season (21 out of 33), which is more often than New York's games have (18 out of 34).

The 76ers have an .840 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-4) this season while the Knicks have a .353 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-11).

76ers Performance Insights

The 76ers sport a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 110.5 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 120.7 points scored per contest.

Philadelphia is grabbing 44.2 boards per game (13th-ranked in league). It is allowing 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

This season, the 76ers rank 21st in the league in assists, delivering 25.5 per game.

With 14.3 forced turnovers per game, Philadelphia ranks fifth-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by committing 12 turnovers per contest.

With 12.2 threes per game, the 76ers rank 20th in the NBA. They have a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks eighth in the league.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are 14th in the NBA in points scored (115.3 per game) and 12th in points conceded (113.3).

New York is the fifth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.4) and second-best in rebounds conceded (40.7).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

