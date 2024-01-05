Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 142-130 win against the Bucks, Nesmith put up nine points and three steals.

In this article we will dive into Nesmith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 16.2 17.8 PR -- 15.1 16.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.8



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Nesmith's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 123.2 points per contest.

The Hawks concede 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

Allowing 28.6 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 13.7 makes per game, 21st in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 25 17 1 1 1 1 1

