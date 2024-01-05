Adams County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Adams County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Peebles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Peebles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynchburg-Clay at North Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Seaman, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.