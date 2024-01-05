Friday's contest that pits the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) against the Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Akron vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 76, Bowling Green 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-9.9)

Akron (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Akron is 6-4-0 against the spread, while Bowling Green's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Zips have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Falcons have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Akron is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Bowling Green has gone 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips' +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.5 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per contest (52nd in college basketball).

The 36.8 rebounds per game Akron averages rank 165th in college basketball, and are 6.3 more than the 30.5 its opponents grab per outing.

Akron hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (90th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 32.3% rate.

The Zips score 100.5 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball), while giving up 85.7 points per 100 possessions (79th in college basketball).

Akron and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Zips commit 12.5 per game (255th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (175th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.