The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) aim to extend an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Akron is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Zips are the 169th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons rank 81st.

The Zips put up 76.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 67 the Falcons allow.

When Akron scores more than 67 points, it is 8-1.

Akron Home & Away Comparison

Akron is posting 87 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging away from home (75.3).

In 2023-24, the Zips are surrendering 59.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 68.5.

Akron is sinking 11.6 threes per game, which is 2.8 more than it is averaging away from home (8.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.9% at home and 40.7% in road games.

