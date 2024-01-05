The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when visiting the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Akron vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline FanDuel Akron (-9.5) 138.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Akron vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Akron has put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Zips' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Bowling Green has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Falcons' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

