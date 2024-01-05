Friday's MAC slate includes the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) versus the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman: 18.0 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mikal Dawson: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Akron vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank
107th 78.3 Points Scored 74.0 210th
88th 66.8 Points Allowed 65.1 54th
174th 36.9 Rebounds 38.8 91st
154th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th
40th 9.5 3pt Made 7.3 205th
96th 15.1 Assists 11.4 315th
241st 12.5 Turnovers 11.4 145th

