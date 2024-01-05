In Allen County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leipsic at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenton High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Allen East High School