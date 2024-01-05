Ashland County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Ashland County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Ashland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Black River Sullivan at Firelands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Oberlin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestline at Loudonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Loudonville, OH
- Conference: Mid Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
