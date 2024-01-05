Bennedict Mathurin and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mathurin, in his previous game (January 3 win against the Bucks), produced 16 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mathurin's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.2 14.8 Rebounds -- 3.8 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA -- 19.9 20 PR -- 18 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Hawks

Mathurin has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.2% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.6 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mathurin's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Hawks allow 123.2 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

The Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28.6 assists per contest.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 20 19 2 1 2 0 0

