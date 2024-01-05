The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

Bowling Green is 8-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Falcons are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips sit at 180th.

The Falcons average 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Zips give up (65.2).

When it scores more than 65.2 points, Bowling Green is 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (75.1) last season.

The Falcons allowed fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (83.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Bowling Green drained more trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule