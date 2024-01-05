How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- Bowling Green is 8-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips sit at 180th.
- The Falcons average 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Zips give up (65.2).
- When it scores more than 65.2 points, Bowling Green is 9-1.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bowling Green scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (75.1) last season.
- The Falcons allowed fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (83.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Bowling Green drained more trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (34.6%).
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-65
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|Siena Heights
|W 79-58
|Stroh Center
|1/2/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|W 92-90
|Stroh Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/9/2024
|Ohio
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
