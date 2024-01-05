The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

  • Bowling Green is 8-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips sit at 180th.
  • The Falcons average 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Zips give up (65.2).
  • When it scores more than 65.2 points, Bowling Green is 9-1.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bowling Green scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (75.1) last season.
  • The Falcons allowed fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (83.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Bowling Green drained more trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (34.6%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Hampton W 75-65 Stroh Center
12/22/2023 Siena Heights W 79-58 Stroh Center
1/2/2024 Eastern Michigan W 92-90 Stroh Center
1/5/2024 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/9/2024 Ohio - Stroh Center
1/13/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

