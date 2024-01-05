Bowling Green vs. Akron: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bowling Green vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Akron (-9.5)
|138.5
|-480
|+365
Bowling Green vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.
- Akron is 5-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Zips and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.
