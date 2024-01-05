The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) play the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikal Dawson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 107th 78.3 Points Scored 74 210th 88th 66.8 Points Allowed 65.1 54th 174th 36.9 Rebounds 38.8 91st 154th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 40th 9.5 3pt Made 7.3 205th 96th 15.1 Assists 11.4 315th 241st 12.5 Turnovers 11.4 145th

