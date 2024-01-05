Butler County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Butler County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ross High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Monroe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Middletown
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota East High School at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Christian at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
