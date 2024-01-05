Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Wizards on January 5, 2024
Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards meet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|6.5 (Over: -141)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- The 30.5 points prop total set for Mitchell on Friday is 2.8 more than his scoring average on the season (27.7).
- His per-game rebound average of 5.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).
- Mitchell's year-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
- Mitchell has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Jarrett Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -115)
|13.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
- Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.4 points per game this season, 4.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
- He averages 3.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 13.5.
- Allen has collected 3.0 assists per game, 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
- Max Strus' 14.1 points per game are 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 5.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Strus' assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Strus, at 2.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
- The 22.8 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Friday.
- He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Kuzma has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Friday.
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +100)
- The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday equals his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).
- Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Jones has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Friday (1.5).
