Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) clash with the Washington Wizards (6-27) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSOH and MNMT2.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Wizards matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-10.5)
|239.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cavaliers (-10.5)
|238.5
|-590
|+430
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) and allowing 112.1 (ninth in the NBA).
- The Wizards are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -342 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (11th in NBA), and give up 126.6 per contest (30th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 229.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 238.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Cleveland has compiled an 18-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington is 16-17-0 ATS this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.