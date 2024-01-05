Clinton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Clinton County, Ohio today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Clinton at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.