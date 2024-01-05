Crawford County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Crawford County, Ohio today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crawford County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northmor High School at Cardington-Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cardington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestline at Loudonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Loudonville, OH
- Conference: Mid Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
