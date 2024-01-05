Defiance County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Defiance County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Defiance Senior High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne Trace at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
