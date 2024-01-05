Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Wizards (6-27) square off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, January 5 tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT2
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Donovan Mitchell
|Kyle Kuzma
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1127.3
|1178.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|45.1
|35.7
|Fantasy Rank
|13
|38
Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights
Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers
- Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.6 assists per game, making 45.5% of shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Cavaliers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.1 (ninth in the NBA).
- Cleveland prevails in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is collecting 44.6 rebounds per game (ninth in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.6 per contest.
- The Cavaliers connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.1. They shoot 35% from deep while their opponents hit 36% from long range.
- Cleveland has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (17th in NBA action) while forcing 13.5 (11th in the league).
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- The Wizards are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -342 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (11th in NBA), and give up 126.6 per contest (30th in league).
- Washington ranks 30th in the league at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.6 fewer than the 50 its opponents average.
- The Wizards hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.3 on average.
- Washington forces 13.5 turnovers per game (11th in league) while committing 13.2 (19th in NBA).
Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Donovan Mitchell
|Kyle Kuzma
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|4.2
|-8.9
|Usage Percentage
|31.4%
|31.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.3%
|55.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.5%
|10.5%
|Assist Pct
|25.3%
|22%
