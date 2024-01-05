Greene County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Greene County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian Academy High School at Middletown Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
