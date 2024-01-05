Hamilton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Hamilton County, Ohio. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milford at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turpin High School at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hills at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madeira High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Middletown
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Christian at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.