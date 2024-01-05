The Green Bay Phoenix versus the Northern Kentucky Norse is one of two games on Friday's college basketball slate that has a Horizon team in action.

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Milwaukee Panthers at Wright State Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Green Bay Phoenix at Northern Kentucky Norse 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

