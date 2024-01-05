Jalen Smith will take the court for the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In his last time on the court, a 142-130 win over the Bucks, Smith put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

We're going to examine Smith's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 10.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 5.0 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA -- 16.6 16.1 PR -- 15.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Jalen Smith Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

Smith is averaging 2.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Smith's Pacers average 106.3 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 123.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Hawks concede 28.6 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Smith vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 5 6 3 0 0 0 0

