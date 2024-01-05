Desmond Bane and Anthony Davis are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers meet at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -110)

Davis has recorded 25.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 24.8 points LeBron James scores per game are 1.7 less than his prop total on Friday (26.5).

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

James has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

He has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

Austin Reaves Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 19.5-point prop total for Austin Reaves on Friday is 4.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.3.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Reaves has dished out 5.0 assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Reaves has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -112) 4.5 (Over: -152) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 22.5-point over/under for Bane on Friday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Friday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Bane, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 20.8 points per game average is 2.3 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

