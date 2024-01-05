MAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAC squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Bowling Green Falcons playing the Akron Zips.
MAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Toledo Rockets
|7:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Akron Zips
|9:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
