Mahoning County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Mahoning County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School - New Middletown at Sebring McKinley
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sebring, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Local High School at Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
