Max Strus plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Strus, in his last game (January 3 win against the Wizards), posted 24 points.

In this piece we'll break down Strus' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.1 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 23.1 21.9 PR -- 19.2 18 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.0



Max Strus Insights vs. the Wizards

Strus is responsible for attempting 13.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

He's connected on 2.9 threes per game, or 23.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Wizards allow 126.6 points per contest, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 50 rebounds per game, which is worst in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, giving up 30.5 per game.

The Wizards allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 28 24 4 3 6 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.