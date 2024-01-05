Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Mercer County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Versailles High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion Local High School at St. Henry
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. Henry, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
