Friday's game between the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) squaring off at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 81-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 81, Miami (OH) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-9.9)

Toledo (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Toledo is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (OH)'s 6-5-0 ATS record. The Rockets have gone over the point total in seven games, while RedHawks games have gone over seven times. Toledo is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Miami (OH) has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +30 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (192nd in college basketball) and give up 72.5 per outing (214th in college basketball).

Miami (OH) records 32.5 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) while conceding 35.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.3 boards per game.

Miami (OH) knocks down 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

Miami (OH) forces 13.0 turnovers per game (108th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (203rd in college basketball).

