The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Savage Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • The RedHawks' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (49.9%).
  • This season, Miami (OH) has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.
  • The RedHawks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rockets sit at 259th.
  • The RedHawks put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 79.6 the Rockets give up.
  • Miami (OH) is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.6 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

  • Miami (OH) averages 80.3 points per game at home, and 68.3 away.
  • At home, the RedHawks concede 64.4 points per game. Away, they give up 81.8.
  • Miami (OH) sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (9.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (41.3%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Vermont W 70-69 Millett Hall
12/29/2023 Wilberforce W 119-69 Millett Hall
1/2/2024 Western Michigan L 83-74 Millett Hall
1/5/2024 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
1/13/2024 Eastern Michigan - Millett Hall

