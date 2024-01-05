The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Savage Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (49.9%).

This season, Miami (OH) has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The RedHawks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rockets sit at 259th.

The RedHawks put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 79.6 the Rockets give up.

Miami (OH) is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.6 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (OH) averages 80.3 points per game at home, and 68.3 away.

At home, the RedHawks concede 64.4 points per game. Away, they give up 81.8.

Miami (OH) sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (9.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (41.3%).

