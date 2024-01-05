How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Savage Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (49.9%).
- This season, Miami (OH) has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The RedHawks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rockets sit at 259th.
- The RedHawks put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 79.6 the Rockets give up.
- Miami (OH) is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (OH) averages 80.3 points per game at home, and 68.3 away.
- At home, the RedHawks concede 64.4 points per game. Away, they give up 81.8.
- Miami (OH) sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (9.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (41.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|W 70-69
|Millett Hall
|12/29/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 119-69
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|Western Michigan
|L 83-74
|Millett Hall
|1/5/2024
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/13/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Millett Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.