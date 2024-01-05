Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) travel to face the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-11.5)
|157.5
|-710
|+490
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The RedHawks have been an underdog by 11 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Toledo has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of seven out of the Rockets' 13 games this season have hit the over.
