We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Emmanuel Christian Academy at Miami Valley School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference

Metro Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Brookville, OH

Brookville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler High School at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Beavercreek High School at Kettering Fairmont

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kettering, OH

Kettering, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixie High School at Newton Local High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Pleasant Hill, OH

Pleasant Hill, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Alter High School at Carroll High School