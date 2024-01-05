Montgomery County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmanuel Christian Academy at Miami Valley School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler High School at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beavercreek High School at Kettering Fairmont
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kettering, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Newton Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alter High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
