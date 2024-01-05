Friday's contest between the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) and the Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) at Welsh-Ryan Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-62, heavily favoring Ohio State to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 69-60 loss to Michigan in their last outing on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 84, Northwestern 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' best win of the season came in a 94-84 victory on December 10 against the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in our computer rankings.

The Buckeyes have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.

Ohio State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 10

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 66) on December 3

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 71) on December 22

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 74) on November 22

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 75) on November 20

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Jacy Sheldon: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)

18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59) Celeste Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

8.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) Cotie McMahon: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes put up 80.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (116th in college basketball). They have a +256 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game.

