The Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes score an average of 80.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 80.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 80.1 points, Ohio State is 6-0.

Northwestern's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.

The 68.5 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.3 more points than the Buckeyes allow (61.2).

Northwestern has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Ohio State has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.5 points.

The Wildcats are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (39.6%).

The Buckeyes' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is three higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Jacy Sheldon: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)

18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59) Celeste Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

8.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) Cotie McMahon: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Ohio State Schedule