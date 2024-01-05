Paulding County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Paulding County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Paulding County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Antwerp High School at Paulding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Paulding, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne Trace at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
