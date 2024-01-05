Friday's game between the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) squaring off at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 81-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 81, Miami (OH) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-9.9)

Toledo (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Toledo has a 7-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (OH), who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Rockets have hit the over in seven games, while RedHawks games have gone over seven times. Toledo is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games, while Miami (OH) has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 79.5 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allowing 79.6 (342nd in college basketball).

Toledo is 341st in college basketball at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 34 its opponents average.

Toledo knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (292nd in college basketball) while shooting 37% from deep (56th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game while shooting 36.2%.

The Rockets rank 89th in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 341st in college basketball defensively with 99.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Toledo has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (106th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (72nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.