The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Toledo is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 338th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 335th.
  • The Rockets score 79.5 points per game, seven more points than the 72.5 the RedHawks give up.
  • When Toledo scores more than 72.5 points, it is 6-4.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

  • Toledo is scoring 81.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.5 points per contest.
  • The Rockets are giving up 79.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 78.3.
  • Toledo is draining 6.8 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is one more threes and 4.7% points better than it is averaging in away games (5.8 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont L 86-60 Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia L 91-81 WVU Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Ohio W 86-77 Convocation Center Ohio
1/5/2024 Miami (OH) - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Ball State - Savage Arena

