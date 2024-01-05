The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Toledo is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Rockets are the 338th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 335th.

The Rockets score 79.5 points per game, seven more points than the 72.5 the RedHawks give up.

When Toledo scores more than 72.5 points, it is 6-4.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

Toledo is scoring 81.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 78.5 points per contest.

The Rockets are giving up 79.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 78.3.

Toledo is draining 6.8 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is one more threes and 4.7% points better than it is averaging in away games (5.8 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

