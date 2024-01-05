The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 157.5.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -11.5 157.5

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 13 games this season, Toledo and its opponents have combined to total more than 157.5 points.

Toledo's games this year have an average total of 159.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets' ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.

Toledo has had less success against the spread than Miami (OH) this season, putting up an ATS record of 7-6-0, compared to the 6-5-0 mark of Miami (OH).

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 7 53.8% 79.5 154.3 79.6 152.1 156.0 Miami (OH) 1 9.1% 74.8 154.3 72.5 152.1 142.8

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

Toledo went 14-7-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Rockets put up 7.0 more points per game (79.5) than the RedHawks allow (72.5).

When Toledo puts up more than 72.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 7-6-0 1-0 7-6-0 Miami (OH) 6-5-0 2-2 7-4-0

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits

Toledo Miami (OH) 4-2 Home Record 5-2 3-1 Away Record 1-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.