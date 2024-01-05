Trumbull County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Trumbull County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maplewood at Lordstown High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Warren, OH
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookfield High School at LaBrae High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Leavittsburg, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren G Harding High School at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Warren, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestview High School - Columbiana at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mathews at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview at Girard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Girard, OH
- Conference: Northeast 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
