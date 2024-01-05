Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Trumbull County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maplewood at Lordstown High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 5

6:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Warren, OH

Warren, OH Conference: Northeastern Athletic Conference

Northeastern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookfield High School at LaBrae High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Leavittsburg, OH

Leavittsburg, OH Conference: All-American Conference

All-American Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren G Harding High School at Howland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Warren, OH

Warren, OH Conference: All-American Conference

All-American Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestview High School at Newton Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Newton Falls, OH

Newton Falls, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Mathews at Fairport Harding High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fairport Harbor, OH

Fairport Harbor, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview at Girard High School