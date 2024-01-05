The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his previous game (January 3 win against the Bucks), produced 31 points, 12 assists and three blocks.

We're going to break down Haliburton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.8 22.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.8 Assists 14.5 12.6 14.0 PRA -- 41.4 40.3 PR -- 28.8 26.3 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.2



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Haliburton has made 8.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 8.7 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 11th in possessions per game with 106.3.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 123.2 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 29th in the NBA, allowing 28.6 per contest.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 39 37 5 16 9 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.