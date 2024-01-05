Wood County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Wood County, Ohio today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mt Cory, OH
- Conference: Blanchard Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.