Aaron Nesmith and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be matching up versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nesmith totaled 15 points in his previous game, which ended in a 150-116 win versus the Hawks.

We're going to examine Nesmith's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.9 12.3 Rebounds -- 3.3 3.8 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA -- 16.3 17.6 PR -- 15.2 16.1



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Celtics

Nesmith has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 8.0% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Nesmith's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 110.4 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 24.6 assists per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 31 14 1 1 1 1 0 11/1/2023 19 9 1 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.