Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) and Akron Zips (5-6) squaring off at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Zips fell in their most recent outing 67-58 against Ohio on Wednesday.

Akron vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Akron vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 72, Akron 62

Akron Schedule Analysis

Against the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 25, the Zips notched their best win of the season, a 75-72 victory.

Akron has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

Akron 2023-24 Best Wins

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 187) on November 25

53-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 247) on December 30

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 271) on November 15

88-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 311) on December 21

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 328) on December 3

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Morgan Haney: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Lanae Riley: 8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)

8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20) Zakia Rasheed: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Kaia Woods: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips score 64.9 points per game (204th in college basketball) and allow 64.9 (198th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

