How to Watch the Akron vs. Ball State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (5-6) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Ohio vs Kent State
- Western Michigan vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Central Michigan
- Toledo vs Eastern Michigan
- Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois
Akron vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.9 the Zips allow to opponents.
- Ball State is 10-0 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
- Akron is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Zips put up 64.9 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 65.2 the Cardinals give up.
- When Akron totals more than 65.2 points, it is 2-1.
- Ball State is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 64.9 points.
- This season the Zips are shooting 39.9% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals concede.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Zips allow.
Akron Leaders
- Reagan Bass: 20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Morgan Haney: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Lanae Riley: 8.0 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Zakia Rasheed: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Kaia Woods: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 88-65
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Canisius
|W 53-48
|Koessler Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Ohio
|L 67-58
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|Ball State
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/10/2024
|Central Michigan
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.