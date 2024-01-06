The Akron Zips (5-6) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Akron vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.9 the Zips allow to opponents.
  • Ball State is 10-0 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
  • Akron is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Zips put up 64.9 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 65.2 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Akron totals more than 65.2 points, it is 2-1.
  • Ball State is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 64.9 points.
  • This season the Zips are shooting 39.9% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals concede.
  • The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Zips allow.

Akron Leaders

  • Reagan Bass: 20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Morgan Haney: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
  • Lanae Riley: 8.0 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Zakia Rasheed: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Kaia Woods: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Akron Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Bellarmine W 88-65 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 @ Canisius W 53-48 Koessler Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ Ohio L 67-58 Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 Ball State - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/10/2024 Central Michigan - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/13/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena

