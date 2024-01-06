The Akron Zips (5-6) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Akron vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.9 the Zips allow to opponents.

Ball State is 10-0 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Akron is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Zips put up 64.9 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 65.2 the Cardinals give up.

When Akron totals more than 65.2 points, it is 2-1.

Ball State is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 64.9 points.

This season the Zips are shooting 39.9% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Zips allow.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Morgan Haney: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Lanae Riley: 8.0 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

8.0 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Zakia Rasheed: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Kaia Woods: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Akron Schedule