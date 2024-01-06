Will Akron be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Akron's full tournament resume.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 2-0 NR NR 69

Akron's best wins

Akron beat the Bradley Braves (No. 57-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 67-52 win on December 5 -- its best win of the season. With 21 points, Enrique Freeman was the leading scorer versus Bradley. Second on the team was Sammy Hunter, with 12 points.

Next best wins

73-51 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 166/RPI) on January 2

72-54 at home over Southern Miss (No. 175/RPI) on November 10

81-75 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 6

77-76 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 204/RPI) on December 9

83-67 at home over Bowling Green (No. 210/RPI) on January 5

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Zips have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Akron has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Akron has been given the 106th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Zips have 16 games remaining this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Akron has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

